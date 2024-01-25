CR7 NFT Holders Enjoy Training Day With Cristiano Ronaldo in Lisbon

Five lucky CR7 NFT holders have seen their dreams come true after undergoing a training session with Cristiano Ronaldo himself. The soccer superstar, whose CR7 collection was issued on Binance NFT Marketplace, honored his pledge to meet with holders of the most coveted NFTs.

In Lisbon, the Portuguese international met up with the elite group in person before putting them through their paces on the pitch. Just to add further star quality to the event, Binance brand partners including the world’s largest TikTok star, Khaby Lame, and Ana Markovic, a Binance Key Opinion Leader, were in attendance.

Cristiano Ronaldo Meets His Fans

Currently plying his trade at Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, where he is team captain, Cristian Ronaldo fulfills the same role for his national side Portugal. His achievements include five Ballon d’Or awards, a record three UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Awards, and four European Golden Shoes. Throw in 33 major trophies and it’s easy to see why Ronaldo is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.

Despite his busy schedule, Ronaldo took time out to meet the five fortunate CR7 holders. He seemed to enjoy himself too, speaking of “an amazing day that I will always remember.” It’s likely the fans will remember it a lot more vividly however, having been given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn new football techniques and undergo a series of challenging drills with Ronaldo.

Binance Head of Global Partnerships and Entertainment, Sarah Dale, enthused, “This Training Day was a really exciting and special milestone in our partnership with Ronaldo…We truly believe that this was one of the most exceptional experiences the industry has seen to date, and we look forward to continuing to demonstrate the transformative potential of new technologies in revolutionizing fan engagement, not only in the sports industry but beyond.”

From Digital to Physical

For soccer fans, however, the ability to interact with one of the world’s most famous footballers, complete with a personal training session, trumps any other NFT experience. The opportunity to meet Ronaldo was awarded to the holder of the Golden Ticket from the CR7 ForeverZone Collection and to those who did the same through the CR7 collection The GOAT NFT.

Highlights of the training session with Cristiano Ronaldo were released by Binance, showing the five fans learning the ropes with the aid of the star striker. Afterwards, the rookie players were asked to reflect on the experience. Not surprisingly, all five professed to having relished their day with Ronaldo.