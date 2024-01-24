Dark Matter Theory Versus Quantized Inertia Theory

Here is a summary of Dark Matter theory and its evidence versus quantized inertia theory and its evidence.
Dark Matter Theory:
- Gravitational Effects:
- Observations of galaxy rotation curves: Evidence for Dark Matter in Spiral Galaxies
- Dark matter’s role in explaining rotation curves: The Rotation Curves of Spiral Galaxies
- Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB):
- CMB fluctuations and dark matter: Dark Matter and Cosmic Microwave Background
- Large-scale structure formation from CMB: Cosmic Microwave Background and Large-Scale Structure
- Large-Scale Structure Formation:
- Dark matter and large-scale structure: Large Scale Structure in the Universe and Dark Matter
- Dark matter’s role in structure formation: Dark Matter and the Structure of the Universe
- Gravitational Lensing:
- Gravitational lensing and dark matter: Gravitational Lensing by Dark Matter
- Observations of gravitational lensing: Gravitational Lensing and Dark Matter
- Galaxy Cluster Dynamics:
- Dark matter in galaxy clusters: Dark Matter in Galaxy Clusters
- Observations supporting dark matter in clusters: Dark Matter in Galaxy Clusters: Observations
Quantized Inertia Theory:
- Unruh Radiation:
- Inertia:
- Quantised inertia inertia, first paper
- and conceptual paper
- Quantized Inertia and flyby anomaly: Quantized Inertia from Relativity
- Experimental Predictions:
- Quantized Inertia and the flyby anomaly: Flyby Anomaly as Modified Inertia
- Testing quantized inertia in experiments: empirical proof
- More empirical proof using wide binaries.
- the QI explanation of the capacitor thrust
- and a paper critical of Qi for balance.
- Alternative Explanation:
- Alternative perspective on gravitational effects: Quantized Inertia: A New Alternative to Dark Matter
- Challenging dark matter through quantized inertia: Implications of Modified Inertia for Dark Matter
Gravitational Lensing without Dark Matter
QI theorists contend that the modification of inertia due to Unruh radiation can explain the bending of light in gravitational lensing events. They argue that the observed lensing effects are a result of the modified gravitational interaction at very low accelerations, without the necessity for the presence of dark matter.
The Galileo affair (Italian: il processo a Galileo Galilei) began around 1610 and culminated with the trial and condemnation of Galileo Galilei by the Roman Catholic Inquisition in 1633. Galileo was prosecuted for his support of heliocentrism, the astronomical model in which the Earth and planets revolve around the Sun at the centre of the universe.
Galileo dared to hypothesize that the earth revolved around the sun, in contradiction with the theological belief that everything revolved around earth. The flat earth theory espoused by the church of the day has since been proven false by factual experiment many times over.
What we can learn from this is that science isn’t static. It can always be challenged, and through experiment if the challenge provides a more accurate representation of observation, then the “old science” gets tossed. The idea of consensus as science without experimental fact is pure junk science in the realm of the Catholic flat earthists of the 17th century. We hypothesize, we experiment, we validate or disprove; that is the scientific method. Nothing is sacred and immune from challenge. The proof is in the repeatable experiment.
So in your opinion are there serious QI theorists or is this just an outgrowth of EM Drive stuff and largely considered pseudo science by most Physicists?
My understanding is that it has nothing to do with the EM drive stuff. The theory was borne out of seeking an explanation for galaxy rotation anomalies and the flyby anomaly. The thruster design is a completely different approach than the EM drive.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Galaxy_rotation_curve
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flyby_anomaly