Cubesats Last About 1.1 Years on Average

Cubesats built with commercially available components and materials and lacks on-board propulsion to maintain its orbital position last about one year. It is possible for them to last 2-5 years but there is increasing chances of failures.

If you were planning a science or commercial mission in space, then you would to plan to get everything done in the first 12 months. There could be plans to continue if the health of the cubesat was good. Another 3-6 month project and mission the main mission depending on operational assessments in month 11-12.