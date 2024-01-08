Elon Will Give a Tesla Talk After the 10K, Probably First Week of February

Elon will give a Tesla company talk after the 10K. The talk will probably be the first week of February.

The most impactful things for the future of will be the AI (Dojo, FSD, Robotaxi and Teslabot ramps). However, there is too much uncertainty for this to get an accurate prediction. Also, forecasting these items would financially material. Elon will not give financially material forecasts in any detail.

The most impactful things for the near term future of will be the energy ramp (4680s and Megapacks). Getting to 100-300 GWh of 4680s in 2024 or 2025 would be huge for enabling cheaper car production.

It would also be important to know about new gigafactories or expansions to existing gigafactories, new car models (cybervan, cyberSUV, smaller CyberTruck) and the Model 2.

Next week, I will do a company talk for SpaceX, followed later by a company talk for Tesla after the 10K. I will recap the talented team’s amazing accomplishments of 2023 and describe exciting plans for 2024 and beyond! These will be posted publicly to @SpaceX and @Tesla. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2023

For those in the comments that are curious, Tesla filed their 10-K for fiscal year 2022 on January 30, 2023. So, we can expect Tesla to file their fiscal year 2023 10-K around the same period next year. pic.twitter.com/P7Sk7TT8Y5 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 29, 2023