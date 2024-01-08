Elon Will Give a Tesla Talk After the 10K, Probably First Week of February

Elon will give a Tesla company talk after the 10K. The talk will probably be the first week of February.

The most impactful things for the future of will be the AI (Dojo, FSD, Robotaxi and Teslabot ramps). However, there is too much uncertainty for this to get an accurate prediction. Also, forecasting these items would financially material. Elon will not give financially material forecasts in any detail.

The most impactful things for the near term future of will be the energy ramp (4680s and Megapacks). Getting to 100-300 GWh of 4680s in 2024 or 2025 would be huge for enabling cheaper car production.

It would also be important to know about new gigafactories or expansions to existing gigafactories, new car models (cybervan, cyberSUV, smaller CyberTruck) and the Model 2.

