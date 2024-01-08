Thursday Elon Will Give SpaceX Company Talk, Starship Update and Future SpaceX Plans

Elon Musk will provide a 2024 Starship Update on January 11. He will conduct a SpaceX company talk including a Starship update next Thursday.

There could be Starship IFT-2’s post-flight analysis, plans for IFT-3 and beyond, and updates on Starship HLS milestones.

There will also probably be Starlink targets.

