Korean LK99 Variant Superconductor Partial Update Highlights

Here are the highlights of Sukbae Lee’s (L in LK99, room temperature superconductor) private superconductor update.

The class of room temperature and room pressure superconductors is real.

He and other researchers have formed a corporation and the success of the company and its patents is the priority.

IBM is the first company to start discussions. Nextbigfuture believes there are other companies.

Sukbae Lee believes China groups have successfully reproduced the sample.

They have a video detecting zero resistance.

Sukbae Lee and his team are confident

APL materials review process : Ongoing

Patent registration: Ongoing

Why no samples and data? -> We are a corporation. Patent.

We are going to be proved by other researchers

There are still instabilities and other issues to be worked through.

There are currently limitations around a narrow range of magnetic fields.

Summary of today's announcement Lee still has confidence in superconductors. When a reporter asked, "Are superconductors real?" he replied, "Yes." The characteristic of… — sejong (@gimjiun79102152) January 9, 2024

Turns out IBM suggested collaboration with qcentre first — sejong (@gimjiun79102152) January 9, 2024

Meanwhile, there were some presentation image files like plots and some data. But i'm not sure if we can get the original pdf files. pic.twitter.com/6MIdvn4oO1 — sejong (@gimjiun79102152) January 9, 2024

"The characteristic of resistance dropping once more in metals is unique to superconductors unless there are special exceptions," he explained. "As we originally predicted, it exhibits a curve of decreasing resistance with temperature in a very narrow range of magnetic fields." — sejong (@gimjiun79102152) January 9, 2024

"However, there is also a characteristic where the superconducting properties are unstable, so I believe further research and development are needed in that aspect," he added. — sejong (@gimjiun79102152) January 9, 2024

"We generally consider a material as a superconductor when its electrical resistance goes below 10 to the power of -6, according to international standards. We already have all the relevant data and information." — sejong (@gimjiun79102152) January 9, 2024

However, he did not provide a clear answer to controversies such as research findings from academia claiming that LK-99 is not a superconductor because patent registration and PAPER REVIEWS ARE CURRENTLY UNDERWAY. — sejong (@gimjiun79102152) January 9, 2024

When the reporters asked about why he hadn't revealed the data and sample, he replied, "We're a corporation so there's some patent problem." — sejong (@gimjiun79102152) January 9, 2024

"If a plateau pattern appears where the resistance cannot be detected, we interpret it as a characteristic of superconductors. LK-99 meets this international standard." — sejong (@gimjiun79102152) January 9, 2024