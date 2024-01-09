Korean LK99 Variant Superconductor Partial Update Highlights

Here are the highlights of Sukbae Lee’s (L in LK99, room temperature superconductor) private superconductor update.
The class of room temperature and room pressure superconductors is real.
He and other researchers have formed a corporation and the success of the company and its patents is the priority.
IBM is the first company to start discussions. Nextbigfuture believes there are other companies.
Sukbae Lee believes China groups have successfully reproduced the sample.
They have a video detecting zero resistance.
Sukbae Lee and his team are confident
APL materials review process : Ongoing
Patent registration: Ongoing
Why no samples and data? -> We are a corporation. Patent.
We are going to be proved by other researchers
There are still instabilities and other issues to be worked through.
There are currently limitations around a narrow range of magnetic fields.
Summary of today's announcement
Lee still has confidence in superconductors. When a reporter asked, "Are superconductors real?" he replied, "Yes."
Turns out IBM suggested collaboration with qcentre first
Meanwhile, there were some presentation image files like plots and some data. But i'm not sure if we can get the original pdf files. pic.twitter.com/6MIdvn4oO1
"The characteristic of resistance dropping once more in metals is unique to superconductors unless there are special exceptions," he explained. "As we originally predicted, it exhibits a curve of decreasing resistance with temperature in a very narrow range of magnetic fields."
"However, there is also a characteristic where the superconducting properties are unstable, so I believe further research and development are needed in that aspect," he added.
"We generally consider a material as a superconductor when its electrical resistance goes below 10 to the power of -6, according to international standards. We already have all the relevant data and information."
However, he did not provide a clear answer to controversies such as research findings from academia claiming that LK-99 is not a superconductor because patent registration and PAPER REVIEWS ARE CURRENTLY UNDERWAY.
When the reporters asked about why he hadn't revealed the data and sample, he replied, "We're a corporation so there's some patent problem."
"If a plateau pattern appears where the resistance cannot be detected, we interpret it as a characteristic of superconductors. LK-99 meets this international standard."
So reminiscent of Rossi,but how much can it hurt us if it is a fraud or an honest mistake? This is a great field and Asian countries as well as Western ones, put a lot of effort into high temp SC’s.
The pictures show low resistance readings. There will be videos shown of flux locking and some Meissner effect. You do not know it is a “majority of reputable labs”. There was a Korean “validation team”, Max Planck group in Germany, US team(s), and a China team and some other groups that loudly claimed it was not a superconductor.
There are 10 teams in China working under it could be a superconductor, many computational and theoretical teams including Berkeley National Labs, the original korean team and US teams.
Most semiconductor companies and researchers in the world cannot make 2 nanometer lithography. But Taiwan Semiconductor can.
Making LK99 variants work and work reliably is hard and the china scientists have explained some of the difficulties and challenges.
So he didn’t provide any evidence to back his claims, while majority reputable labs concluded it is not superconductor.