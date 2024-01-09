Korean LK99 Variant Superconductor Partial Update Highlights

Here are the highlights of Sukbae Lee’s (L in LK99, room temperature superconductor) private superconductor update.

The class of room temperature and room pressure superconductors is real.
He and other researchers have formed a corporation and the success of the company and its patents is the priority.
IBM is the first company to start discussions. Nextbigfuture believes there are other companies.
Sukbae Lee believes China groups have successfully reproduced the sample.
They have a video detecting zero resistance.
Sukbae Lee and his team are confident
APL materials review process : Ongoing
Patent registration: Ongoing
Why no samples and data? -> We are a corporation. Patent.
We are going to be proved by other researchers
There are still instabilities and other issues to be worked through.
There are currently limitations around a narrow range of magnetic fields.

