In 2026 Relativity Space Will Match the SpaceX Falcon 9

Relativity Space built and launched the world’s first 3D printed rocket, Terran 1, and is building the Terran R, a reusable Falcon 9 class launch vehicle. As of April 2023, Relativity Space has raised $1.6 billion in funding from investors including BlackRock, Sand Hill Angels, and Mark Cuban. Relativity Space has a backlog

The Terran R is targeting a 2026 launch. It is two-stage, 270-foot-tall rocket with an 18-foot diameter and a 5-meter payload fairing. Terran R is a Falcon 9 class vehicle with a reusable first stage. Terran R will be able to launch 23,500kg to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) or 5,500kg to a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), both with downrange landing, or up to a maximum payload of 33,500kg to LEO in expendable configuration. Horizontal integration to the vehicle will be supported through a standard Payload Attach Fitting (PAF) interface, with payload integration configurations available for clusters of constellation satellites, single large satellites, or other unique spacecraft.

Designed for rapid reusability and development iteration speed, Terran R is a 3D printed rocket, with initial versions using aluminum alloy tank straight-section barrels in a hybrid manufacturing approach, which allows Relativity to meet the rapid launch and ramp rate timelines necessary to serve overwhelming market demand, including servicing Relativity’s signed customer backlog of over $1.8B in Launch Service Agreements (LSA’s) and additional several billion dollars in active customer LSA dialogue. Relativity signed new agreement with Intelsat in 2023.

Relativity is also building a new launch facility in Florida.

Each Terran R requires approximately 6 times more 3D printing by mass than Terran 1. 3D printing technology for Terran R is strategically used to reduce vehicle complexity and improve manufacturability, with continued company focus on redefining what is possible with large scale additive manufacturing after successfully proving the viability of 3D printed rockets with Terran 1. Initially, Terran R will use the same proprietary printed aluminum alloy as flown on Terran 1 with a focus on supply chain scaling. However, a third-generation aluminum alloy, designed for improved performance of an orbital vehicle mission life beyond 20 reusable flights, is in active development, which is accelerated by the aid of artificial intelligence-based alloy discovery tools.

Terran R’s first stage will be outfitted with 13 3D-printed gas generator cycle Aeon R LOx/Methane rocket engines each capable of 258,000 lb. sea level thrust, while its second stage houses a single LOx/Methane Aeon Vac engine with 279,000 lb. vacuum thrust. These engines benefit from Relativity’s advanced experience developing gas generator engines and vehicle stages with the oxygen/methane propellant combination. The engine composition on the first stage is comprised of four outer fixed engines aligned underneath four landing legs, and nine center gimbaled engines, providing enhanced reliability on vehicle ascent with engine-out capability. On both Terran R stages, the LOx propellant tanks are forward of the methane tanks, separated by a printed common dome. Subcooled cryogenic propellants are used on all parts of the vehicle except for the first stage liquid oxygen system, where subcooling is not necessary to meet performance goals. Both stages use a cryogenic helium pressurization system to enable better press authority when engines are not turned on by reducing ullage collapse. The vehicle also features an in-house developed pneumatic pusher stage separation system.

Improvements on the First Stage Reuse Process

Shortly after stage separation, the first stage of Terran R will perform a slow flip maneuver using its cold gas Reaction Control System (RCS). Grid fins deploy, followed by igniting engines to complete entry burns, slowing velocity and reducing peak loads and heating. Vehicle aerosurfaces and strakes are uniquely designed to enable high angle of attack on entry. This reduces the payload penalty for reuse with less propellent used on entry burns. Additionally, unique aerodynamic features result in a more stable entry profile with controlled flow separation around the vehicle. Terran R is designed for atmospheric entry with grid fin control. The vehicle will then ignite engines for a landing burn and command the leg slider mechanism to open, which will then passively deploy with the aid of aerodynamics. The first stage will then touchdown on a downrange ship in the ocean. Once the first stage has completed its reentry, it will go for inspection, refurbishment, and recertification for its next flight from Cape Canaveral.

Relativity Sees Continued Growth in Space Satellites and More Demand for Space Launch

Satellite technology is improving, demand for bandwidth is soaring, and satellite constellations representing the largest part of the growing launch market with a Total Addressable Market of over $30B/year by 2030. Terran R will help launch the proliferation of large constellations and service those constellations.