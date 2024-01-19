Lower Iron LFP Battery Prices Will Help Tesla Margins $TSLA

CATL has new rectangular LFP batteries which will be available in 6 months. The Iron LFP EV battery price will be less than $56 per kWh within six months. It is a bigger rectangular battery with each one being like six Tesla 4680 batteries. Tesla also buys Iron LFP batteries from CATL and those are $70 per kWH now. The Tesla cylindrical Iron LFP batteries will also drop to $56 per kWH within 12 months. China Iron LFP batteries are heading to $36 per kWh within 24-36 months.
Tesla will also be able to produce its own 4680 Iron LFP batteries within 24-36 months.
These battery price reductions will help Tesla lower cost and increase margins.
Every $14 per kWh drop in battery price is about $800 of cost removed from an EV.
