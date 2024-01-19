Tesla Unboxed Process Will Reduce Costs by 30%

Caresoft, a company similar in some ways to Munro Associates, tear down vehicles in order to reverse engineer and perform cost analysis.
The CEO of Caresoft analyzed the legacy assembly line, the Tesla model Y assembly line and the Tesla next generation line.
Tesla unboxed parallel modular manufacturing process will reduce costs by over 30% from the leading Tesla Model Y process.
Tesla is the top benchmarked company. Chinese companies only benchmark themselves and Tesla. The Chinese car makers are not benchmarking Toyota anymore.
Chinese consumers want a new car which visibly looks different than it did three years ago. They want to say they have arrived with a new car. Tesla needs to put cosmetic changes so that people know that the buyer has a new car.
Chinese carmakers are looking at the Caresoft analysis of the unboxed process and there are at least two who are looking to copy the unboxed process.
