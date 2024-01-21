META Will Merge AI and Metaverse with AI Glasses

META CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Instagram that META is dumping more than $10 billion into the computing infrastructure to develop AGI. AGI is AI that can match or surpass humans across a range of cognitively demanding tasks.
Meta’s two AI research efforts are brought closer together to support the long-term goals of building general intelligence, open-sourcing it responsibly, and making it available and useful to everyone in all of our daily lives. It’s clear that the next generation of services requires building full general intelligence, building the best AI assistants, AIs for creators, AIs for businesses and more that needs services in every area of AI.
