Microsoft is Passing Apple as Most Valuable Company

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella took over on February 4, 2014, when Microsoft’s stock price closed at $36.35. It is now worth $388 per share. This is a 10X. Apple was worth about $24 in 2014 and is now about $186. This was a 7-8 times gain. Tim Cook became CEO of Apple in August 2011.
Nadella shifted Microsoft from shrink wrapped software to subscription model software and established a strong position in cloud computing.
Nadella is now making Microsoft a leader in AI with ownership of OpenAI.
Tim Cook established the services revenue stream and launched iWatch and Airpods.
