Tesla Optimus cannot yet fold laundry autonomously, but certainly will be able to do this fully autonomously and in an arbitrary environment soon.
Optimus folds a shirt pic.twitter.com/3F5o3jVLq1
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2024
Important note: Optimus cannot yet do this autonomously, but certainly will be able to do this fully autonomously and in an arbitrary environment (won’t require a fixed table with box that has only one shirt)
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2024
Dr Jim Fan is @NVIDIA Senior Research Scientist & Lead of AI Agents. Creating foundation models for Agents, Robotics, Gaming of Nvidia. Jim has a comment on Tesla Optimus.
I appreciate this so much. Optimus has the best Humanoid hardware I’ve seen. The smoothness and speed of the motions are stunning. We can both be excited about the progress (hardware) and stay grounded on the challenges: ChatGPT moment of Robot Foundation Model is not here yet.… https://t.co/xieFB7zq8o
— Jim Fan (@DrJimFan) January 15, 2024
1 thought on “Optimus Teslabot Folds Laundry”
They are using tele-operating training to teach it this skill for multiple reasons and they don’t include an attempt to create a robot butler who will fold shirts or a robot sweatshops replacement. My suppositions:
One is that in addition to demonstrating the hardware capabilities, folding a shirt does inspire people to dream about robot butlers and sweatshop replacements and imagine what else it might be able to do. A mix of hype and hope.
A more important reason is that because of how neural net “AI” work, tasks often cross over so teaching it as many and as varied tasks (or more accurately, getting the training data to teach it said tasks) as possible can help it do other things that don’t immediately seem related just as teaching a child music lessons improves academic performance in non-music related subjects.