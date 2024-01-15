Optimus Teslabot Folds Laundry

Tesla Optimus cannot yet fold laundry autonomously, but certainly will be able to do this fully autonomously and in an arbitrary environment soon.

Optimus folds a shirt pic.twitter.com/3F5o3jVLq1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2024

Important note: Optimus cannot yet do this autonomously, but certainly will be able to do this fully autonomously and in an arbitrary environment (won’t require a fixed table with box that has only one shirt) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2024

Dr Jim Fan is @NVIDIA Senior Research Scientist & Lead of AI Agents. Creating foundation models for Agents, Robotics, Gaming of Nvidia. Jim has a comment on Tesla Optimus.

I appreciate this so much. Optimus has the best Humanoid hardware I’ve seen. The smoothness and speed of the motions are stunning. We can both be excited about the progress (hardware) and stay grounded on the challenges: ChatGPT moment of Robot Foundation Model is not here yet.… https://t.co/xieFB7zq8o — Jim Fan (@DrJimFan) January 15, 2024