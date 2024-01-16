The UNSTOPPABLE Battle for Super AI and Humanoid Bot

In an interview with Bill Gates, Sam Altman says he is super-excited for AI applied to robotics. Sam Altman – “We have to go do this thing. This is now an UNSTOPPABLE technological course. The value is too great.” Tens of billions of dollars are going into the effort to dominate technology and transform the world.
Elon Musk said that compute resources for AI are increasing at 10 times every 6 months.
We are in the Technological Singularity endgame. The battle is for control of the AI Infinity Gauntlet.
This is an analysis of the current situation in the battle for super AI and transformational humanoid bot.
