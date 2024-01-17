Sam Altman Says AGI Soon and AGI Will Help People Do A LOT More

Sam Altman believes that AGI will be created soon. He talked about a vision of an AGI World of More.

He predicts AGI will not replace as many jobs as people believe and the world will change less than people believe.

It will be an incredible tool for productivity and is magnifying what people can by a factor of two or five.

It will enable some things we could not do all before.

He sees new vision of the future that OpenAI didn’t really see when they started.

Sam is very thankful the technology [AI] did go in this direction.

LLM is a tool that magnifies what humans do. It lets people do their jobs better.

AI does parts of jobs. The jobs will change and of course some jobs will totally go away.

But the human drives are so strong and the sort of way that Society works is so strong.

Sam thinks AGI will get developed in the reasonably close-ish future.

It will change the world much less than we all think.

It will change jobs much less than we all think

You hear a coder say okay I’m like two times more productive or three times more productive.

They say I can never code again without this tool.

We will not run out of demand. People can just do more. Expect more.