Smart Home Robots As Mobile Home Voice Assistants

Smart home robots and smart home hubs are striving to be the center of the smart home. LG wants to create the Zero Labor home using these devices.

The new robot devices from LG, Samsung and many others add mobility, environmental awareness, cameras and sensors. They will have superior AI that will leverage large language models. They will be part of a home device hub and network and they will gather a lot of data.

The data gathering will help with AI rendered services but they will increase the privacy concerns.

Voice and Home Assistants Are Common But Failed as Revenue Platforms

In 2022, Amazon was losing about $10 billion on Alexa. Google reduced support for Google Assistant. Voice Assistants failed as the next computing platform that drives billions of dollars of extra revenue. Users mainly use their voice assistants to manage shopping lists, set timers, play music, and control their homes. Voice failed at being a source of revenue.

In 2024, Amazon and Google are laying off a few thousand employees, combined, across various business groups as the two IT giants confirmed several different employee cuts this week as 2024 kicks off. From Google’s Assistant and hardware teams to Amazon’s Prime and Twitch divisions, hundreds of employees from each individual business group are being let go.

By the end of 2023, there were about 145 million voice assistant users in the US, according to Insider Intelligence’s forecast. Insider Intelligence expects growth to hover around 3% each year through the end of the forecast period in 2027. Among the top voice assistant companies in 2023, Google Assistant is the most popular with US consumers at 85.4 million users, followed by Apple’s Siri (81.1 million) and Amazon’s Alexa (73.7 million).