CES eVTOL (aka Flying Car)

BlackFly is Pivotal’s eVTOL aircraft and at CES Pivotal revealed the fourth generation aircraft, Helix. It is now available to all eligible customers. Helix is basically a flying car. It is electric.

Over twelve years in the making, the Helix is Pivotal’s first aircraft to be produced at scale, created to bring the wonder of flight to anyone with a spirit of adventure.

Designed for ease of flight, the Helix features unique software and hardware controls. In addition, rigorous simulator and flight training sessions are required for pilot qualification from Pivotal.

A wide-angle view and quiet operation allow pilots to better appreciate their natural surroundings and also foster a deep connection to the flying experience.

Pivotal, the market leader in light electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, is thrilled to announce the official launch of online sales for its highly anticipated flying vehicle, the Helix. The starting price for a Helix aircraft is $190,000 USD before taxes, delivery, or other fees, as applicable. Customers can place orders for delivery in the United States on Pivotal’s website at pivotal.aero. First customer shipments begin on June 10, 2024.

Created for the awe of exploring the world from new heights, the Helix removes the barriers that prevent everyday adventurers from experiencing the joys of aviation. The Helix’s powerful capabilities are navigated with intuitive joystick controls, guided by a simple user interface.

At the heart of this single-seat vehicle lies a robust fault-tolerant design, bolstered by triple modular flight control systems for safety and reliability. Efficient, compact, and simple, the Helix is transportable and easy to assemble — from storage to sky in 30 minutes. It disassembles to fit into a 16-foot trailer.

“We’re proud to begin selling, and soon delivering, our Helix aircraft. The market is ready for the wonder of aerial recreation and short-hop eVTOL travel. We are ready to provide the beauty and freedom of personal flight to a whole lot of people with a passion for flying and an interest in creating a new generation of aviators and aviation,” said Ken Karklin, CEO, Pivotal.

Early access customer Dean Owen added, “As one of Pivotal’s BlackFly customers, I can’t wait for more pilots to join the fold. There’s no better feeling than flying in this aircraft, and I want to share it with people like me who have dreamt of flying for a long time. This is an exciting moment to get in on the Helix and a growing community of Pivotal pilots.”

Helix Packages

The Helix is offered in three configurations, with the ability to add accessories and services for further customization.

Package 1 offers a white and carbon fiber exterior finish and includes a digital flight panel, canopy, HD landing camera, charger, vehicle cart, custom marking, comprehensive pilot training, and warranty; base price of $190,000

Package 2 offers a gloss white and striped carbon fiber exterior finish and includes the features above, plus a trailer with dual wing cart; 4k camera with landing assist, recording, and sharing features; ADS-B air traffic system; two chargers; and enhanced warranty; base price of $240,000

Package 3 offers an exterior in gloss white, carbon fiber, with custom accent color and includes the features above, plus a premium flight deck, three chargers, beacon aircraft lighting; integrated emergency locator transmitter, one additional training slot for a friend or family member; and the option to fully customize the exterior at additional cost, design dependent; base price of $260,000

For more details visit pivotal.aero/helix. For those interested in placing an order, here are some specifications:

The Helix is only available in the United States

Customers can order the Helix online with a $250 non-refundable application fee

To secure a Helix production slot and forecasted ship date, a deposit of $50,000 is due within five business days of initial order placement