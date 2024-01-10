Summary of the Seokbae Lee PCPOSOS Superconductor Talk

Here is a summary from a korean who attended the Seokbae Lee superconductor talk.

I attended the vision declaration ceremony of the Quantum Industry Convergence Leading Group held today at the main building of Yonsei University Daewoo Hall and summarized the contents.

ㅇ Reason for holding the vision declaration ceremony

– LK99 has become such a big social issue. The purpose of holding the vision declaration ceremony with such thorough security is to reduce noise. Additionally, this is CEO Seok-bae Lee’s first appearance and is intended to announce the starting point of commercialization research.

ㅇ Mention of restrictions on data disclosure

– Because the APLM paper is still in revision, the data cannot be released today, so please understand. The same goes for non-public patent data.

ㅇ Reason for collaboration between Quantum Industry Convergence Leading Group & Quantum Research Institute

– Director Hakbae Lee actively proposed collaboration to CEO Seokbae Lee. There is a misunderstanding because their names are similar, but they are not relatives.

There are 41 positions where elements can be placed in the structure of PCPOSOS. There are too many variables in composition, so simulation and data analysis through quantum computing are necessary.

Even if the composition is slightly changed, superconductivity changes to ferromagnetism. There were limitations to heat treatment for such sensitive composition control. For reference, Korea’s first quantum computer is scheduled to be installed and put into operation in Songdo in June.

ㅇ APLM thesis review status

– The archive paper was written and posted for the first time, and there were significant revisions to the paper later. The reason it took so long to revise the paper was because the revision to the composition of the material was delayed. Currently, it has been confirmed as PCPOSOS, which lists the elements according to their usual naming.

When APLM first received the revision, there were only 5pg questions, and all were answered and responded to. Currently, additional revisions are in progress, and about 9 samples of zero resistance reproduction have been sampled and responded to. (In the industry I belong to, sampling refers to a sample, so I understood it as a sample, but I thought it could also be data. I had never heard of sending a sample during revision, but it was such a special case that I thought it might be the case. 9 to follow. If it’s a sample, I briefly wondered if the reviewer sent one to 9 people, or 3 to 3 people, or did they make a graph out of 9 pieces of data, but I’ll skip it.

ㅇPCPOSOS development process

– Briefly introduces Professor Choi Dong-sik’s electro-liquid theory and viscosity theory mentioned in the Journal of Crystal Growth.

The material structure was discovered by measuring I-V while changing T-R. In the published patent, the temperature unit when measuring resistance value is written as K, which is an error and is actually degrees. There is no equipment that can cool that much (I was curious about this, but my doubts have been resolved).

They released a video measuring I-V while changing T-R, confirmed that the phase transition is reversibly different from Cu2S, and stated that it was not an illusion.

A video showing the configuration of the zero resistance measurement equipment and a video showing the measurement while moving the electrode when measuring zero resistance are shown. It was stated that a value corresponding to zero resistance was observed according to international standards and that there were no measurement errors. As mentioned above, zero resistance was successfully reproduced.

ㅇPatent war between countries

– I know that a patent has been applied for the crystal growth method and manufacturing method in China.

ㅇOther

– Representative Lee Seok-bae is also likely to attend the APS 3/4 presentation.

ㅇ Private opinion

– There was no information about the most important patent dispute. Well, I understand because it is a vision declaration ceremony.

I wanted to ask a question about commercialization, but I was pushed out by reporters’ questions.