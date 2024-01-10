Korean News Video on Seokbae Lee Sulfur Modified LK99 Room Temperature Superconductor. It is Now Called PCPOSOS

Seokbae Lee, CEO of Quantum Energy Research Institute, who claims to have created the room temperature and pressure superconductor ‘LK-99’, said, “The material developed is a superconductor.”

Representative Lee said this while attending the Quantum Industry Convergence Leaders (QILI) vision declaration ceremony held at Yonsei University in Seoul on the 9th.

This is the first time he has made an official appearance since the controversy broke out in July of last year.

CEO Lee said, “We have established a precise theory of superconductors, and commercialization and basic research are needed. We will proceed with objective verification procedures by domestic and foreign experts in accordance with legal procedures.”

At the same time, he claimed that he had developed a new material, ‘PCPOSOS’, by adding sulfur to LK-99, and confirmed that the resistance showed superconductor characteristics.

He said, “On August 18th of last year, we made a material that reproduced this and confirmed it, and in addition, we have secured reproduction data showing that the majority of resistances are 0,” and that Kim Hyun-tak, a research professor at the University of William and Mary who is working with him, plans to present it at an academic conference in March of this year. introduced.

He then explained that the material was developed through 20 years of experiments and adjustments based on the liquid state equation theory of the late Korea University Professor Choi Dong-sik.

Meanwhile, regarding the confusion that occurred in the process of releasing the research results on the ‘Archive’, a pre-disclosure site for papers in July of last year, he said, “We apologize for the problem. The paper was uploaded during cross-verification.” He added, “It is currently being reviewed by an academic journal and LK. “We have received all related questions raised since the release of -99 and the review is continuing,” he added.

Previously, in December of last year, the Verification Committee of the Korea Superconducting and Low-Temperature Society concluded, “As a result of reproducing the paper on LK-99 by several domestic researchers, no superconducting characteristics such as disappearance of electrical resistance at room temperature and pressure were found.” there is.

