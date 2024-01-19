Will Meta Have a Zettaflop of AI Compute in 2024?

Mark Zuckerberg plans on acquiring 350,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs to help Meta build a next-generation AI that possesses human-like intelligence.

Zuckerberg mentioned the figure today as he announced his company’s long-term effort to develop an artificial general intelligence (AGI), or an AI that can learn and be used to perform a variety of tasks.

By the end of 2024, Meta will have around 350,000 Nvidia H100s. Meta will have 600,000 H100 equivalents of compute if you include other GPUs (perhaps from AMD and other sources).

Nvidia H100s have up to 3-8 Petaflops of FP8 AI performance. 600,000 H100 equivalents would be 2.1 to 4.8 zettaflops.

This will be the equivalent of 6.6 million Nvidia A100 chips. This could be about 2000 Exaflops (2 Zettaflop) of AI compute at end of 2024.

Tesla indicated that 300,000 Nvidia A100s were equal to 100 Exaflops. Nvidia H100 are 11 times more powerful than A100s. Tesla has a goal of 300,000 A100s with 100 Exaflops. This would be about 30,000 H100s.

This goes to the Nextbigfuture statement that Tesla and others will have to increase AI compute spending. Targets for AI compute will need to increase.