Magnetized Black Holes Can Create Superconducting Effect in Raw Vacuum

Using first-principle lattice simulations, researchers demonstrate that in the background of a strong magnetic field (around 10^20 Tesla – 100 million trillion Tesla aka 100 quintillion), the electroweak sector of the vacuum experiences two consecutive crossover transitions associated with dramatic changes in the zero-temperature dynamics of the vector bosons and the scalar Higgs particles, respectively. Above the first crossover, they observe the appearance of large, inhomogeneous structures consistent with a classical picture of the formation of W and Z condensates pierced by vortices. The presence of the W and Z condensates supports the emergence of the exotic superconducting and superfluid properties induced by a strong magnetic field in the vacuum. They find evidence that the vortices form a disordered solid or a liquid rather than a crystal. The second transition restores the electroweak symmetry. Such conditions can be realized in the near-horizon region of the magnetized black holes.

