Actor in Some of the Best Movies for the Best Movie Franchises Has Died

Carl Weathers was an actor in the best parts of some of best movie franchises. He was Dillon in Predator. Predator has become a movie franchise but he was the co-star of really the only great movie in that franchise. He also had one of the most iconic scenes in that action and science fiction classic. The scene was the Dutch and Dillon handshake.
Carl was also Apollo Creed where he was a co-star or supporting actor in the best movies of the Rocky franchise.
He was also in the Star Wars Mandalorian streaming series. Mandalorian season 1 and season 2 were among the only good parts of the Star Wars franchise in the last 15 years.
