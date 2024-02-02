LK99 Room Temperature and Room Pressure Superconductor Verification Evidence Coming in Peer Reviewed APL Paper

Hyun Tak-Kim, the K in LK99 korean discover possible room temperature and room pressure superconductivity provided details about the American Physical Society Presentation on March 4.

There will be very detail information included in the upcoming APL (Applied Physical Letters paper).

The Applied Physical Letters is being delayed but Hyun-tak Kim will be revealing it in the APS March 4, 2024 meeting.

APS (the American Physical Society presentation) will be recorded and the recorded talk will be open to public for 6 months.

The March 4 talk will and the Applied Physical Letters paper verifies the room temperature and room pressure superconductivity. W

The American Physical Society March 4, 2024 presentation is described here.

Abstract: A16.00002 : Partial levitation, type-II-superconductor characteristic, at room temperature and atmospheric pressure in PCPOSOS

8:12 AM–8:24 AM

Presenter:

Hyun-Tak Kim

(College of William and Mary)

Authors:

Hyun-Tak Kim

(College of William and Mary)

Sukbae Lee

(QERC in Korea)

Sungyeon Im

(QERC in Korea)

SooMin An

(QERC in Korea)

Keun Ho Auh

(QERC in Korea)

Collaboration:

College of William & Mary, Quantum Energy Research Center in Korea

We synthesized materials, Pb10-xCux(P(O1-ySy)4)6O1-zSz (PCPOSOS), called PCPOSOS, which exhibit superconducting behavior at room temperature and atmospheric pressure. These materials displayed characteristics of a superconductor, including zero resistance, the Meissner effect, and partial levitation when placed on a magnet (arXiv: 2307.12037). The partial levitation is caused by an inhomogeneity in the magnetic field of the magnet and occurred within the range of critical magnetic fields, Hc1 and Hc2. That is, the magnetic field of the magnet increased with going from center to the edge of magnet. The magnet had approximately 2000G at the center and approximately 3,000G at its edge. The levitation occurred near center. This indicates the center of the magnet is close to Hc1. It disappeared between center and the edge near Hc2, with Hc1 being much smaller than Hc2, because the magnetic moment at Hc2 is much smaller than that at Hc1. When the magnet is slightly moved, the levitation returns to its original position. This phenomenon is analyzed as flux pinning, which is typical of a type-II superconductor. Moreover, the quantum-locking phenomenon, characteristic of a Type-I superconductor, may appear. However, we interpret PCPOSOS as a Type-II superconductor. We will show two videos of levitations and two videos of magnets.