Boston Dynamics New Fully Electric Humanoid Robot

Boston Dynamics has released a video unveiling their next generation humanoid robot. It is a fully electric Atlas robot designed for real-world applications.
Atlas demonstrates efforts to develop the next generation of robots with the mobility, perception, and intelligence needed to be commonplace in our lives.
Boston Dynamics will work with the Hyundai team to build the next generation of automotive manufacturing capabilities.
Boston Dynamics is talking about years to show humanoid robot doing things in the lab, in the factory, and in people’s lives.
We promise this is not a person in a bodysuit. https://t.co/S9FgfpqvrW pic.twitter.com/G30sXHQ93C
— Boston Dynamics (@BostonDynamics) April 17, 2024
