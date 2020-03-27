Home
SpaceX SN3 Starship Stacked and Will Test Hop 150 Meters Next Week

SpaceX SN3 Starship Stacked and Will Test Hop 150 Meters Next Week

Brian Wang | March 27, 2020 |
 

The SpaceX SN3 Starship is stacked and will have a test hop for 150 meters next week. This is assuming that the pressure tests and other preparations have no issues.

SOURCES – Twitter Elon Musk, Our Ludicrous Future Youtube
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com

Read next: »
«

logo

Don’t miss the latest future news

Subscribe and get a FREE Ebook

Tags: , ,