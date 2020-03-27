Home
New York Hospitalizations Are Bad But Doubling is Slowing

Brian Wang | March 27, 2020
 

NY Gov. Cuomo’s Mar 27 brief indicates that New York is slowing COVID-19 to doubling every 4 days

There are almost 7000 hospitalizations in New York.

New York has 20,000 hospital beds and plans to add 40,000 in the next few weeks.

New York needs more beds and needs the growth of cases to slow. New York could be 7-14 days from filling the 20,000 beds that they have. Medical staff from other places in the US will have to get to New York.

SOURCES- Gov Cuomo Briefing
