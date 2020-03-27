New York Hospitalizations Are Bad But Doubling is Slowing

NY Gov. Cuomo’s Mar 27 brief indicates that New York is slowing COVID-19 to doubling every 4 days
There are almost 7000 hospitalizations in New York.
New York has 20,000 hospital beds and plans to add 40,000 in the next few weeks.
New York needs more beds and needs the growth of cases to slow. New York could be 7-14 days from filling the 20,000 beds that they have. Medical staff from other places in the US will have to get to New York.
SOURCES- Gov Cuomo Briefing
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
Brian Wang is a prolific business-oriented writer of emerging and disruptive technologies. He is known for insightful articles that combine business and technical analysis that catches the attention of the general public and is also useful for those in the industries. He is the sole author and writer of nextbigfuture.com, the top online science blog. He is also involved in angel investing and raising funds for breakthrough technology startup companies.
He gave the recent keynote presentation at Monte Jade event with a talk entitled the Future for You. He gave an annual update on molecular nanotechnology at Singularity University on nanotechnology, gave a TEDX talk on energy, and advises USC ASTE 527 (advanced space projects program). He has been interviewed for radio, professional organizations. podcasts and corporate events. He was recently interviewed by the radio program Steel on Steel on satellites and high altitude balloons that will track all movement in many parts of the USA.
He fundraises for various high impact technology companies and has worked in computer technology, insurance, healthcare and with corporate finance.
He has substantial familiarity with a broad range of breakthrough technologies like age reversal and antiaging, quantum computers, artificial intelligence, ocean tech, agtech, nuclear fission, advanced nuclear fission, space propulsion, satellites, imaging, molecular nanotechnology, biotechnology, medicine, blockchain, crypto and many other areas.