Home
Tesla Model Y in the Wild

Tesla Model Y in the Wild

Brian Wang | March 29, 2020 |
 

I spotted my first Tesla Model Y being driven in the wild.

It was in Lafayette, California in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Tesla Model Y deliveries started about 2 weeks ago, but there has also been the shelter in place at the same time.

SOURCES- Brian Wang photos
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com

Read next:
«

logo

Don’t miss the latest future news

Subscribe and get a FREE Ebook

Tags: , ,