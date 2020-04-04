Beating Coronavirus With Electronic Quarantines and Contact Tracing

Taiwan and South Korea have had abundant testing of Coronavirus. Taiwan started investigating in December of 2019. Taiwan used social media to monitor the initial reports of an unusual disease. They sent two doctors to investigate in December. Taiwan was monitoring while China’s leaders were still in denial.
Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam and other Asian countries built disease command centers and set up systems for integrating immigration and other databases with hospital medical record systems.
Taiwan activated their disease command centers in January.
Those actions are only good for next time.
In terms of what is useful lessons for right now. Do not believe official reports. Do not believe the World Health Organization. Use Big Data and social media monitoring and other technology to directly detect and monitor outbreaks.
The actions still depend upon massive testing. Taiwan is able to test everyone who needs testing at the airport and results are available in minutes to hours. The people with suspected cases are not allowed to be on public transportation. Contracted taxis take the person or possibly group to where they will self-isolate. They have a mobile phone app placed onto their smartphone. The self-isolating cases are constantly monitored. They get visits from Taiwan center for disease control (CDC). The self-isolating (quarantined) people get food deliveries. The phone app monitors their location so if they break quarantine they are detected. Anyone breaking quarantine has a large fine.
South Korea is reporting that the number of airport tests means that getting results is taking more than 6 hours. South Korea puts people into a holding area for a day while they wait for tests.
All suspected cases have to have quarantines enforced.
Singapore has created a phone app that uses bluetooth to detect if a 30+ minute contact has been made with any other person. This log is used to provide a first pass automatic contact trace log.
South Korea’s monitoring app sounds an alarm if someone breaks quarantine. The monitored person must also enter systems two times a day.
People are contacted if they fail to enter their systems as required or fail to properly follow the procedures.