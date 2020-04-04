Home
Best Case Global Coronavirus Ends August But Less Than 10% Chance

Brian Wang | April 4, 2020 |
 

Professor Kim Woo-joo from Korea University Guro Hospital predicts that the BEST possible case at this point is for the global coronavirus pandemic to be stopped in July or August. This is based on following the SARS situation which started November 2002 and ended in July 2003.

Professor Kim now gives less than a 10% chance for this best-case scenario.

I believe the predictions of South Korean and Taiwanese experts because they have been focused on SARS-like coronaviruses for 17 years. They devoted effort, budget and created command centers, global monitoring and integrated databases and mobile phone systems that can monitor all testing, medical supplies, quarantines and contact tracing.

