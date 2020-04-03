Desperate Venezuela Seems to Fail at Attempted Piracy

Home
Brian Wang | April 3, 2020 |
 

A cruise ship, Resolute, was rammed by a Venezuelan military patrol ship and the military ship sank. Columbia Cruise Services operates the cruise ship. The cruise ship was in international waters more than 13 nautical miles (24km) from La Tortuga and it was carrying out engine maintenance.

The Resolute is a purpose-built polar expedition vessel. It has a reinforced hull for sailing in icy waters. The cruise ship had minor damage after it was rammed. The patrol boat began taking on water after hitting its bulbous bow.

The Resolute remained in the area for more than an hour and contacted rescue co-ordinators on the Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao.

More than 90 percent of Venezuela’s export revenue comes from oil. The country risks generating less than $8b billion this year, which is only a third of the $25 billion it made in 2019, according to Caracas-based economic consultancy Ecoanalitica.

Three weeks ago, President Nicolas Maduro called the crashing oil market a “brutal blow” that dropped the price below the cost of production. Last week Venezuela’s production fell below 700,000 barrels a day.

Venezuela’s Navy

2 submarines
3 frigates
6 OPV
2524 patrol boats
4 landing ships
3 auxiliary ships

