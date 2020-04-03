Desperate Venezuela Seems to Fail at Attempted Piracy

A cruise ship, Resolute, was rammed by a Venezuelan military patrol ship and the military ship sank. Columbia Cruise Services operates the cruise ship. The cruise ship was in international waters more than 13 nautical miles (24km) from La Tortuga and it was carrying out engine maintenance.
The Resolute is a purpose-built polar expedition vessel. It has a reinforced hull for sailing in icy waters. The cruise ship had minor damage after it was rammed. The patrol boat began taking on water after hitting its bulbous bow.
The Resolute remained in the area for more than an hour and contacted rescue co-ordinators on the Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao.
More than 90 percent of Venezuela’s export revenue comes from oil. The country risks generating less than $8b billion this year, which is only a third of the $25 billion it made in 2019, according to Caracas-based economic consultancy Ecoanalitica.
Three weeks ago, President Nicolas Maduro called the crashing oil market a “brutal blow” that dropped the price below the cost of production. Last week Venezuela’s production fell below 700,000 barrels a day.
Venezuela’s Navy
2 submarines
3 frigates
6 OPV
2524 patrol boats
4 landing ships
3 auxiliary ships
SOURCES- BBC, Aljazeera
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
Brian
Wang is a prolific business-oriented writer of emerging and disruptive technologies. He is known for insightful articles that combine business and technical analysis that catches the attention of the general public and is also useful for those in the industries. He is the sole author and writer of nextbigfuture.com
, the top online science blog. He is also involved in angel investing and raising funds for breakthrough technology startup companies.
He gave the recent keynote presentation at Monte Jade event with a talk entitled the Future for You. He gave an annual update on molecular nanotechnology at Singularity University on nanotechnology, gave a TEDX talk on energy, and advises USC ASTE 527 (advanced space projects program). He has been interviewed for radio, professional organizations. podcasts and corporate events. He was recently interviewed by the radio program Steel on Steel on satellites and high altitude balloons that will track all movement in many parts of the USA.
He fundraises for various high impact technology companies and has worked in computer technology, insurance, healthcare and with corporate finance.
He has substantial familiarity with a broad range of breakthrough technologies like age reversal and antiaging, quantum computers, artificial intelligence, ocean tech, agtech, nuclear fission, advanced nuclear fission, space propulsion, satellites, imaging, molecular nanotechnology, biotechnology, medicine, blockchain, crypto and many other areas.