Oil Demand Dropped 25% and Could Go to Half

Oil prices have dropped to $20 per barrel and that is for the most expensive oil. There is cheaper oil at $10 per barrel.
Oil demand has dropped 25% as no one is driving. Companies like Whiting Petroleum are filing for bankruptcy.
The oil will still exist. Oil and gas assets will be purchased out of bankruptcy.
The COVID-19 shutdowns mean 2 billion people are staying at home, so transportation usage has cratered.
The amount of purchases and economic activity has cratered. This means less industrial activity.
Oil and gas wells and rigs are being shuttered. This process of shutting and eventually restarting has many technical issues and delays.
Norwegian consultancy Rystad Energy said oil prices could fall as low as $10 a barrel if the economic impact of the coronavirus dents global oil demand by 16 million barrels of oil a day. The analysts said on Monday it may revise its oil demand forecasts lower from next month.
The oil and gas industry is facing a year or two of global depression scale impact. This will have lasting geopolitical and global economic consequences.
SOURCES- Investors.com, The Guardian
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
Brian
Wang is a prolific business-oriented writer of emerging and disruptive technologies. He is known for insightful articles that combine business and technical analysis that catches the attention of the general public and is also useful for those in the industries. He is the sole author and writer of nextbigfuture.com
, the top online science blog. He is also involved in angel investing and raising funds for breakthrough technology startup companies.
He gave the recent keynote presentation at Monte Jade event with a talk entitled the Future for You. He gave an annual update on molecular nanotechnology at Singularity University on nanotechnology, gave a TEDX talk on energy, and advises USC ASTE 527 (advanced space projects program). He has been interviewed for radio, professional organizations. podcasts and corporate events. He was recently interviewed by the radio program Steel on Steel on satellites and high altitude balloons that will track all movement in many parts of the USA.
He fundraises for various high impact technology companies and has worked in computer technology, insurance, healthcare and with corporate finance.
He has substantial familiarity with a broad range of breakthrough technologies like age reversal and antiaging, quantum computers, artificial intelligence, ocean tech, agtech, nuclear fission, advanced nuclear fission, space propulsion, satellites, imaging, molecular nanotechnology, biotechnology, medicine, blockchain, crypto and many other areas.