Home
Tesla Has Best First Quarter Ever Despite Coronavirus Shutdowns

Tesla Has Best First Quarter Ever Despite Coronavirus Shutdowns

Brian Wang | April 2, 2020 |
 

Tesla produced almost 103,000 vehicles and delivered approximately 88,400 vehicles. This is Tesla’s best ever first-quarter performance.

Model Y production started in January and deliveries began in March, significantly ahead of schedule. The Shanghai factory continued to achieve record levels of production, despite significant setbacks.

SOURCES – Tesla, Hyperchange.
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture. Brian owns Tesla shares.

Read next:
«

logo

Don’t miss the latest future news

Subscribe and get a FREE Ebook

Tags: , ,