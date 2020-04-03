Home
SpaceX Starship SN3 Prototype Fails Cryogenic Pressure Test

Brian Wang | April 3, 2020 |
 

The SpaceX Starship SN3 prototype fails its cryogenic pressure test.

Elon Musk speculates there could have been a test configuration mistake. This might mean different sections or tanks would need pressurization at different times.

