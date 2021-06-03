CATL Plans Giant Battery Plant Near Tesla Shanghai

The largest battery maker in the world, CATL, is planning an 80 GWH/year plant near Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory. The new plant would be able to make 80 gigawatt-hours of battery cells a year. CATL currently makes 69.1GWh and already has 77.5GWh under construction.
CATL said that it is in talks with Tesla about more collaboration and Tesla is seeking help from the company on battery solutions.
If Tesla were to use all of the capacity at the new a new 80 GWH/year plant then they would be able to build 1.2 million cars with 65 kwh battery packs.
CATL produced 21.4 GWh in the first four months of 2021 and LG Energy Solution made 14.2 GWh.
SOURCES – Autonews, CATL
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (Brian owns shares of Tesla)
