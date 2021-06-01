Ford EV Factories

Ford currently has one electric vehicle production facility and is building another.

The Ford Mach-E is built in Mexico. The Cuautitlan Stamping and Assembly Plant (CSAP) is a Ford Motor Company manufacturing facility located in Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. The 202-acre (0.82 km2) site opened in 1964. It is a 4,305,564 square feet facility with 2130 workers.

Ford took approximately one year to integrate new technologies and train the people who would assemble the vehicle before Mach-E production could begin. That process began with new stamping dies.

The dies weigh between 20 and 40 tons, and have a crane type gripper and two hooks capable of lifting up to 50 tons. In addition, there are 5 presses with between 1,000 and 2,500 tons of pressure to mold the sheets. Cuautitlan is the first plant to implement an anti-collision and anti-pendulum system in the cranes.

Cuautitlan is also the first Ford plant globally to use an artificial vision system to complete bodywork. In addition, it has 190 Fanuc-type robots with state-of-the-art dimensional location systems, allowing 90 percent of this process to be automated.

The production area for the Mach-E is divided into two parts: trim, where the interiors are installed, and chassis, which handles the exterior parts, as well as the mechanical ones. The new line of high-voltage batteries has a 75 percent automated processes. Finally, 7 hours and 247 people are required for each shift for a vehicle to be completed at a rate of 20 units per hour.

Ford was expecting to produce 50,000 Mustang Mach-E in the first year and an eventual 180,000 cars per year. The all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E noted 1,951 units (1% of Ford’s total result), which is noticeably less than in March and February. Ford invested $420 million to convert the plant from making Ford Fiesta’s to Mach-E.

Production of the Mustang Mach-E stands at some 6,155 units in April and close to 21,000 YTD. The total production is already above 27,000.

FYI: Joe Hinrichs, Ford president of automotive, said at an event tonight in LA that Ford will produce about 50,000 Mustang Mach-E vehicles in the first year of production. “Limited,” he said, because of battery availability. — Ian Thibodeau (@Ian_Thibodeau) November 20, 2019

Dearborn Rouge Plant for the F150 Lightning

Ford is building new facilities and repurposing facilities for the F150 Lightning. Most of the work is at the Rouge plant in Dearborn, Michigan. Ford initially invested $700 million in the new EV plant. The new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center will add 300 jobs as part of the project, which will support battery assembly and production of the F-150 PowerBoost hybrid and fully electric F-150. Ford is just beginning to build its redesigned 2021 F-150 at the Rouge complex and Kansas City Assembly with plans to ship to dealerships starting in November. They will use the current paint and body shop which is 500,000 square feet.

In November, 2020, Ford is boosted its production capacity for the F150 EV truck by 50 percent to meet projected demand. They invested another $150 million to build EV motors and transaxles at the Ford Van Dyke Transmission Plant. Ford’s investments for the F150 EV plants are over $850 million.

Ford will have limited F150 EV production in 2022 and full production ramp will be in 2023 if plans are met.

Ford expects to produce about 80,000 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning models a year.

