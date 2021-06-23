Libertarian and Bitcoin Miner John McAfee is Dead

In 1987, John McAfee founded McAfee Associates, a computer anti-virus company and in recent years he was active promoting Libertarian politics. John McAfee was imprisoned in Spain on charges of tax evasion. John was found dead in his jail cell.

McAfee was a libertarian, advocating the decriminalization of cannabis, an end to the war on drugs, non-interventionism in foreign policy, a free market economy which does not redistribute wealth, and upholding free trade. McAfee supported abolishing the Transportation Security Administration.

McAfee contended that taxes are illegal and claimed in 2019 that he had not filed a tax return since 2010. He referred to himself as being a “prime target” of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.

The night after McAfee arrived in the United States after being deported from Guatemala in December 2012, he was solicited by Janice Dyson, then a prostitute in South Beach Miami. McAfee and Dyson began a relationship and married in 2013.

In January 2019, McAfee announced that he was on the run from U.S. authorities, and living internationally on a boat following the convening of a Grand Jury to indict him, his wife, and four of his 2020 Presidential campaign workers on tax-related charges.

Today, June 23, 2021, the Catalan Justice Department confirmed earlier news reports that McAfee was found dead and is believed to have “committed suicide” in his Barcelona prison cell in Brians 2 Penitentiary hours after the Spanish High Court approved of his extradition to the US on tax evasion charges.

In 2020, John McAfee tweeted that he would not commit voluntary suicide in prison. John McAfree had a tattoo on his arm, Whacked. This tattoo was saying that in the future he would be whacked.

Celebrity Net Worth describes John McAfee’s rise to a net worth of $100 million and then his life as a crypto pirate.

I am content in here. I have friends. The food is good. All is well. Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) October 15, 2020

Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: "We're coming for you McAfee! We're going to kill yourself". I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn't. I was whackd. Check my right arm.$WHACKD available only on https://t.co/HdSEYi9krq🙂 pic.twitter.com/rJ0Vi2Hpjj — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) November 30, 2019

The US believes I have hidden crypto. I wish I did but it has dissolved through the many hands of Team McAfee (your belief is not required), and my remaining assets are all seized. My friends evaporated through fear of association. I have nothing. Yet, I regret nothing. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 16, 2021

Happy Father's Day @officialmcafee. Though you are spending the day in prison know that you are loved and appreciated. #FreeJohnMcAfee #FreeMcAfee pic.twitter.com/YFmB36KWfb — Janice McAfee (@theemrsmcafee) June 20, 2021

Rest In Peace John Such a sad sad end to a giant of this world.! The world needs more people like you. “I don't do things I can't win.”

John McAfee You won John.. You are free pic.twitter.com/T5GQQ9uOLF — Crypto Moose (@crypto_rasmus) June 23, 2021

There is much sorrow in prison, disguised as hostility. The sorrow is plainly visible even in the most angry faces. I'm old and content with food and a bed but for the young prison is a horror – a reflection of the minds of those who conceived them. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 10, 2021

In a democracy, power is given not taken. But it is still power. Love, compassion, caring have no use for it. But it is fuel for greed, hostility, jealousy… All power corrupts. Take care which powers you allow a democracy to wield. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 18, 2021

We must stop Americans from emigrating to Mexico and to Canada, and stop them now!! pic.twitter.com/h8MZz1Axju — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) August 23, 2019

SOURCES- Twitter, Youtube (Larry King), Barcelona Blockchain Week

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com