US Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework

The Whitehouse and about ten senate Democrat and Republican members have announced support for bipartisan $1.2 trillion compromise infrastructure bill. This bill still has to pass the House and Senate and then get signed into law.

The bill has the following spending.

Repair and rebuild our roads and bridges with a focus on climate change mitigation, resilience, equity, and safety for all users, including cyclists and pedestrians. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework is the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system.

Build a national network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers along highways and in rural and disadvantaged communities. The largest investment in EV infrastructure in history, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework will accomplish the President’s goal of building 500,000 EV chargers.

Electrify thousands of school and transit buses across the country to reduce harmful emissions and drive domestic manufacturing of zero emission vehicles and components.

The Democrats will push for a non-bipartisan bill with additional spending which they will attempt to pass via reconciliation.

President Biden says that he will not sign this bill until the other Democrat bill is on a path to passing.

SOURCE – White House, Met Kevin

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com