Projecting Tesla Six to 18 Months From Now

The Tesla Economist calculates that Tesla could deliver 292000 cars in Q4 of 2021 and this would be $16.2 billion in automotive revenue. This would be $6 billion more quarterly than the blowout Q2 auto revenue just reported by Tesla.

This would mean about $3.1 billion in net income in Q4 versus $1.3 billion in net income in Q2. GAAP earnings per share would be $2.33 versus $1.01 in Q2.

He assumed about 20,000 refreshed Model S and X and 10,000 cars from Berlin and Austin.

David Lee and Rob Mauer (Tesla Daily) pinpoint the ramp up in Tesla profitability is due to the increased share of Model Y in the product mix. Model Ys are more profitable for Tesla. China production is more profitable for Tesla. Model Y and China production are increasing.



Berlin and Austin will start with Model Y production.

David Lee has a more simplified model and uses it to project a doubling of income if Tesla has $20 billion in quarterly revenue.

Q1 and Q2 in 2021 outproduced the traditionally strongest fourth quarter of the prior year. Berlin and Austin opening up will mean Q1 and Q2 of 2022 will likely outproduce Q4 of 2021.

Tesla quarterly production for the next six quarters is likely to be:

Quarter Production Auto Revenue Q1A 2021 184000 Q2A 2021 206000 $10.2 B Q3 2021 230000 $12.5 B Q4 2021 290000 $16 B Q1 2022 310000 $17 B Q2 2022 370000 $20 B Q3 2022 440000 $24 B Q4 2022 520000 $28 B

Tesla could have $7 B in net income in Q4 2022. This would be almost as much as Amazon in Q2 2021.

SOURCES- Tesla Economist, David Lee Investing, Tesla Daily

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (Brian owns shares of Tesla)