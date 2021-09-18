IonQ Ramping to Over 100 Qubits

IonQ unveiled the first Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture (RMQA) technology, a breakthrough in quantum computing. It is starting with the demonstration of 4 chains of 16 ions each that can be dynamically configured into quantum computing cores. IonQ believes this can scale qubit count into the triple digits on a single chip, as well as future Parallel Multicore Quantum Processing Units.

Above – IonQ’s EGT Series Ion Trap Chip CREDIT: WALKER STEERE | IONQ

This demonstration was achieved on a technological platform recently added to IonQ’s intellectual property warchest, called Evaporated Glass Traps (EGTs). Developed by an IonQ team led by UC Berkeley Physics PhD and ex-GTRI and -NIST researcher Jason Amini, the EGT platform offers an unprecedented level of performance and is a crucial part of IonQ’s roadmap to rapid scalability and increased computing power.

“The Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture marks a key milestone for IonQ and for the quantum computing industry in general,” remarked IonQ President and CEO Peter Chapman. “RMQA is a critical enabler of our ability to scale qubit density and deliver the computational power projected in our roadmap. We’re very proud of the team at IonQ that has achieved a powerful platform for scalability and control in a single technical breakthrough.”

They have separated and merged a total of 64 ions to create a RMQA using 4 chains of 16 ions each. The ion chains are transported and merged into permutations of a higher-connectivity, 32-ion quantum computing core, allowing for scaling to large numbers of qubits without the fidelity loss that historically accompanies very long chains of ions. This architecture was realized on IonQ’s EGT Series ion trap chip, which provides the stability necessary to operate this architecture with little to no recalibration, maximizing uptime and optimizing transport. The EGT series platforms are expected to be extended to support more chains, with each chain increasing the quantum computational power by a factor of 4000 or more.

IonQ trapped-ion quantum computers were recently added to Google Cloud Marketplace, making IonQ the only supplier whose quantum computers are available via all of the major cloud providers. In addition, IonQ’s two co-founders, Jungsang Kim and Chris Monroe, joined the White House’s National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee to accelerate the development of the national strategic technological imperative. IonQ is also preparing to become the first publicly-traded, pure-play quantum computing company via a merger with dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE: DMYI) (“dMY III”). dMY Technology Group III set a Sept. 28 meeting for shareholders to vote on its proposed business combination with quantum computing company IonQ. The deal will value the combined company at $2 billion. The deal calls for $650 million in gross proceeds to IonQ, including a $350 million fully committed PIPE with participation from Fidelity Management & Research Company, Silver Lake, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, MSD Partners, Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation, and institutional investors.

IonQ, the leader in quantum computing, announced that it is tripling its expectation for 2021 total contract bookings from its previously announced target of $5 million to $15 million. For IonQ, this commercial success demonstrates the real and rapidly accelerating need for quantum computing among enterprise customers and cements its leadership position in quantum computing. IonQ anticipates these bookings to generate recognized revenue over the next 36 months.

IonQ’s recent operating momentum includes:

* A deal with the University of Maryland to create the National Quantum Lab, the world’s first on-campus, commercial-grade quantum user facility, as part of the University’s $20 million initiative to invest in quantum computing.

* Unveiling the industry’s first Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture technology, which allows IonQ to dramatically increase the number of qubits and resulting power of its quantum computing systems.

* Availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, making IonQ the first quantum computing hardware provider on the platform, and the only supplier whose quantum systems are available on all three major cloud providers, including Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services.

* Integration with IBM’s Qiskit quantum software development kit, lowering the barrier to entry for quantum programmers to drive innovation using IonQ’s quantum hardware.

* Partnership with SoftBank Investment Advisors to deploy quantum-first solutions in large enterprises around the world.

SOURCES IonQ

Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture