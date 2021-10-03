Power Outages Hitting Most of China’s Provinces

China power problems are affecting 20 out of China’s 34 provinces. Cement production has been reduced by 29% and aluminum production capacity has been reduced 7%. Heavy industry has seen the most cutbacks.

Coal prices are up but China’s utilities have energy price controls. There were quotas on coal mining.

The rolling blackout and other power shutoff is also hitting hospitals and street lights. The power shutoffs are very broad and the facts do not align with various excuses and stories coming from China.

China’s leadership has not been on top of the power shortage problem and has been months behind on reacting to the power emergency.

The shortage of hydroelectricity is dues to a widespread drought which has caused 30% less hydroelectric power generation.

The coal mining quotas were lifted last week. We will see if lifting the limits on production can fix the power shortage.

China seems to have a coal shortage that is beyond what is fixable increasing imports.