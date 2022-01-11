Tesla China Delivered 70600 EVs in December

Tesla China delivered 70,847 Vehicles in Dec 2021. The total 2021 Tesla China production was 484,130 and about 160,000 were exported. 320,000 were delivered to domestic China buyers. Tesla sold 120,000 EVs globally in December 2021. Tesla made 936000 EVs in 2021.

BYD sold 48317 EVs in December. BYD made 322,000 EVs in 2021.

Tesla China is 50% bigger than BYD in unit sales. Tesla is 2.9 times bigger than BYD in unit sales.

Tesla’s sell for about double the price of BYD cars. EV revenue-wise Tesla is about 6 times bigger than BYD and Tesla China is almost 3 times bigger than BYD.

BYD has hybrid car sales that almost match BYD EV sales and BYD still sells some ICE cars. BYD is phasing out ICE cars. BYD also sells smartphone batteries.

