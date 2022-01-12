China Birthrate and Births Will Trend Down into 2031

Metaculus is a prediction competition site and they have a question on Chinese fertility in 2031. China had a total fertility rate (TFR) of only 1.3 in 2020, well below the replacement level.

China’s fertility rate stood at just 1.3 This was even lower than 1.34 in Japan. China’s nominal GDP per capita is only one fourth of Japan’s. Singapore (1.1), South Korea (0.84), Taiwan around 1.

Shanghai and Beijing have fertility rates at about 0.7.

Here is why it is dropping 20-30%. How do they calculate total fertility rate? Total fertility rate is babies in each five-year group divided by the amount of women in 5 year groups from 15-49. Multiply by five and divide by 1000.

Prime fertility is 20-34 with about 60% of births at those ages. 20-29 has over half of the births.

Any unlimited child policy and many other policy changes will have a temporary boost that fades well before 2026. Women have kid and hopefully two then they stop and raise them. China needs to make pushes now when they have more women in prime child bearing age. China wants to push for 6 yaers of mnore kids to get a mini baby boom, then a baby bust then in 15 years have more women in prime childbearing age.

China has property debt problems and issues that could linger to suppress motivation for babies.

China will have to go to extreme measures. Extreme measures likely only has a 5-15% boost. Free test tube babies etc… Massive support for childcare and daycare.

There is a 30% drag on total fertility rate. China has 145 million women in prime childbearing age (20-34). The ten years younger cohort (10-24) has 117 million women. The number of 20-29 will drop from 84 million today to 77 million in 2031.

China will still have 61 million women now who are 30-34 in the 40-44 category and 51 million who are 35-39 now who will be 45-49. They are the two largest 5-year cohort by about 50%. But those older women will be having practically no kids in 2030. Kids over 40 is a near miracle. So they will be a drag on the TFR.

China will have 30% fewer women in the prime child years in 2030.

I am on Metaculus and have China 2030 TFR at 0.8 to 1.4. with midpoint at 1.1.

