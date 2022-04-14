Elon Musk at TED 2022

Elon Musk spoke at TED 2022.

Highlights:

Teslabot – Optimus- will sell for less than a car.

Three years that Elon Musk spent living at the Tesla factory during the Model 3 launch made him understand every part in the car and how it is made. Elon Musk says he could be the most knowledgeable person about manufacturing living at this time.

Elon indicated that Tesla did have secure funding to go private before and the SEC was shown the evidence. The SEC chose to charge them anyway. Elon was forced by his bankers to cooperate with the SEC.

Elon described various plans for Twitter. He would open source the algorithm.

Elon notes that Mark Zuckerberg owns Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram. The share structure ensures that Mark Zuckerberg and his descendants would own Facebook.

They would make the process of how tweets are managed open and transparent. Elon has a plan B if Twitters board rejects his offer to buy all of Twitter.

Elon Musks biggest regret was not just starting Tesla will only himself and chief technology officer JB Straubel.

Tesla estimates it will take 300 terawatt hours of batteries to transition world transportation, energy, cooling and heating to electric.

300 terawatt hours is about 1 billion tons of batteries at the current 300 watt hours per kilogram.

Straubel joined Tesla as its fifth employee in 2004, and is named as a co-founder. He was its inaugural chief technical officer until moving to an advisory role in July 2019. At Tesla, Straubel led battery cell design, supply chain and led the first Gigafactory concept through the production ramp of the Model 3. In April 2004, Musk invested $6.35 million of Tesla’s $6.5 million Series A funding round, and became the company’s second chairman of the board.