$1000 of AKG Could Have 8 Years of Antiaging Benefits

Rejuvant AKG had an average 7 month study on people and it reversed 8 years of biological age according to methylization biomarker clocks. This work needs to be validated with more studies.

The time released combination of Calcium and Alpha-Ketoglutarate in Rejuvant’s LifeAKG™ seems to reset methylation patterns in your DNA. However, there needs to be placebo controlled trials and methylization clocks have not b een validated.

By rebalancing your methylation patterns, Rejuvant® can potentially turn back the aging clock, reducing age-related ailments and extending healthspan in four important ways.

Methylization biomarker clocks have not been correlated with increased physical function.

AKG works in the Krebs cellular cycle which where the popular supplement NAD+ also works. AKG levels decline as we age.

Rejuvant is charging about $110-150 per month of supply of AKG. It would seem a 7 month supply is enough to deliver the observed methylization changes.

Alpha-ketoglutarate (AKG) was discovered in 1937 by Hans Adolf Krebs and William Arthur Johnson at the University of Sheffield. Krebs won the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine in 1953. The discovery of AKG was part of the overall identification of the citric acid cycle, which is commonly known as the Krebs cycle.

The Krebs cycle is a series of chemical reactions that is used to generate energy via the oxidation of acetate, which is derived from carbohydrates, fats, and proteins, into carbon dioxide.

A 2014 study showed that AKG extends the lifespan of adult C. elegans by roughly 50% by inhibiting ATP synthase and the target of rapamycin (TOR).

Brian Kennedy performed a mouse study. He and his team administered a calcium salt of AKG, CaAKG, to 18-month-old male and female Black 6 mice, which represents the equivalent of human middle age, and continued dosing them with it for the rest of their lives in order to test its effects on lifespan and healthspan.

The gains in lifespan were relatively modest. Female Black 6 mice, which normally live shorter lives than male mice of this strain, received a 10% benefit in lifespan, while male mice received a 5% improvement. They observed a benefit of delaying frailty in older mice. This could mean it increases healthspan aka the number of years we have healthy life. The AKG-fed mice scored an average of more than 40% better on tests of “frailty,” as measured by 31 physiological attributes including hair color, hearing, walking gait, and grip strength. And female mice lived a median of 8% to 20% longer after AKG treatment began than control mice, the group reports today in Cell Metabolism. The AKG-eating mice did not perform better on tests of heart function or treadmill endurance.

AKG is part of the metabolic cycle that our cells use to make energy from food. In addition to its use by bodybuilders, doctors sometimes treat osteoporosis and kidney disease with the supplement.

No significant side effects caused by alpha-ketoglutarate have been reported in humans but as with any supplement, if you do experience any adverse effects you should cease taking it immediately and consult your doctor.

How Do Body Builders Use AKG?

Creatine AKG products with contains 2-5 grams creatine in each serving. Take a serving before and after your workouts, and for additional benefits, add a serving at night and first thing in the morning. Creatine provides quick energy for completing more reps, and AKG helps restore energy levels between sets, the combination of the two is an extremely effective way to keep your energy and strength levels high during your workout. Creatine AKG is absorbed more efficiently into the muscle tissue. Therefore, you don’t need to take quite as much as you would with creatine monohydrate. Creatine AKG readily crosses into muscle tissue without creatine transporters. Therefore, you no longer need to take in 100 g of carbohydrates with your creatine.

The old method of getting creatine was creatine monohydrate. It was a chalky substance but it worked for bodybuilding. The main drawaback of creatine monohydrate was that it could cause intestinal distress and diarrhea. It sat in the intestines, pulling in water.