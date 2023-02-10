1000 Megawatt Hour $438 Million Tesla Megapack Project in Ontario

The Oneida Energy Storage Project (1000 MWh) is the largest of its kind in Canada and amongst the largest in the world. It will provide a gigawatt-hour of much needed capacity to the Ontario grid, while prioritizing local Indigenous partnerships and environmental benefits. NRStor and Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (“SNGRDC”) have been jointly developing the Project since 2018 and are also pleased to announce Northland Power’s participation as an equity and operating partner.

With the finalization of the ESFA, the Project proponents have now finalized and executed a battery supply agreement with leading global battery manufacturer Tesla Inc., and an engineering, procurement, and construction (“EPC”) agreement with Aecon Group Inc., to advance into the construction phase. The Project will supply the Ontario electricity system through a 250 megawatt / 1,000 megawatt-hour Tesla Megapack system in southwestern Ontario and is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

