DaoMaker’s Degen Zoo Builds The Abandoned Logan Paul Game in 30 Days

Degen Zoo , an NFT game derived from Logan Paul’s abandoned Crypto Zoo, has been single-handedly developed by Christoph Zaknun in 30 days. The DAO Maker founder took on the challenge of building the shelved concept to disprove Paul’s claim that the development cycle would take years. More than 115,000 wallets have registered to join the game with pledges of over $700 million, setting new records for a crypto game.

Degen Zoo comprises a deflationary token and an NFT collection featuring 120 endangered species. It’s designed to simulate the impact of capitalism on animal extinction. Players are incentivized to “kill” their NFT animal, pushing the collection to extinction and thereby raising awareness of the devastating effects of human greed on wildlife.

Stung by criticism that he had done nothing for a year after raising funds, Logan Paul released a video stating that Christoph Zaknun had no right to dictate the required development timeline. This prompted the DAO Maker founder to prove him wrong by building the game himself in just 30 days. To further dunk on Paul by highlighting the YouTube star’s greed, Zaknun pledged to donate all profits from Degen Zoo to charity.

Interest in Degen Zoo has soared during the course of development, aided by Zaknun’s decision to broadcast daily updates of his progress. More than 250,000 people have followed the Degen Zoo Twitter and been hooked on the project updates. Hours before the deadline on day 30 of the challenge, the first testnet of Degen Zoo was released. Within days, more than 30,000 testnet transactions were racked up by 3,000 players eager to experience the game.

Having initially begun work on the game as a joke, Christoph Zaknun is now proceeding with the mainnet release of Degen Zoo. During the course of its accelerated development, Degen Zoo has exceeded the demand of any GameFi release to date, surpassing all previous benchmarks. In the process, it has evolved from a novelty concept into a viable experiment in game theory and human psychology.

About Degen Zoo

Degen Zoo is a unique crypto game that compels players to balance their needs with those of the world’s most endangered species. 120 exotic creatures feature in Degen Zoo, which simulates mankind’s impact on the environment. Can you save them by making the supreme sacrifice and “killing” your own NFT? Devised from Crypto Zoo, Logan Paul’s aborted GameFi concept, Degen Zoo was created in just 30 days by DAO Maker’s Christoph Zaknun. Learn more: https://www.degenzoo.co/

About Dao Maker

DAO Maker is a prominent crypto incubator that has consulted most of the significant developments in the industry. With over $1B in assets under incubation, DAO Maker is widly regarded as the number 1 Launchpad. As pioneers in retail venture capital, DAO Maker has distributed over $200M to its users. The platform boasts over 1 million users and lists all of its incubated projects. DAO Maker’s native utility token, the DAO, is currently ranked in the top 130 on coinmarketcap.

