Silicon Valley Bank is in Trouble

Silicon Valley Bank shares fell 80% today and in after-hours trading from where they were at the beginning of yesterday. Silicon Valley Bank lost $1.8 billion in the sale of U.S. treasuries and mortgage-backed securities that it had invested in, owing to rising interest rates. Customer deposits including Peter Thiel’s Founder Fund companies pulled deposits from the bank. SVB has mostly startup customers.

The bank was selling $1.25 billion of its common stock to investors, $500 million in convertible preferred shares, and $500 million of its common stock in a separate transaction to the private equity firm General Atlantic.

SVB announced the plans at the same time that crypto bank Silvergate was announcing that it was winding down operations.

Silicon Valley Bank had a confusing and not reassuring press release.