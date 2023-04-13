AI Accelerates Rate of AI Technology Improvement – This is the Core of a Technology Singularity

AI is accelerating computer hardware improvement and software improvement. This was the core of the case for the Technological Singularity. AI is also accelerating the improvement speed of science. AI technology that enables the faster improvement of AI.
ChatGPT, CoPilot and other Generative AI improves programming productivity by ten times.
Nvidia accelerates Computational Lithography by forty times. Cycle time for reticles is reduced from two weeks to eight hours. This is the first major step before actual lithography. This capability will accelerate the move from 3 nanometers to 2 nanometers and then to 1.5 and 1 nanometers.
Nvidia accelerates and improves colon cancer detection.
The speed up in mask cycle time is less tp do with AI and more to do with porting software to GPUs-GPUs just happen to be used in AI.
Without any software improvement, double computing power might increase ChatGPT IQ about 5 point (currently around 110). If current rate of hardware improvement continue, we will have nobel level AI scientist in around 10 years.
Collaboration between Nvidia and TSMC to accelerate process nodes from current 3nm to 1nm is amusing. Last I heard itnel was stuck at 10nm so they renamed 10nm as 7nm.
Money for nothing and the chicks are free.