AI Accelerates Rate of AI Technology Improvement – This is the Core of a Technology Singularity

AI is accelerating computer hardware improvement and software improvement. This was the core of the case for the Technological Singularity. AI is also accelerating the improvement speed of science. AI technology that enables the faster improvement of AI.

ChatGPT, CoPilot and other Generative AI improves programming productivity by ten times.

Nvidia accelerates Computational Lithography by forty times. Cycle time for reticles is reduced from two weeks to eight hours. This is the first major step before actual lithography. This capability will accelerate the move from 3 nanometers to 2 nanometers and then to 1.5 and 1 nanometers.

Nvidia accelerates and improves colon cancer detection.