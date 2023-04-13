AGI for Autocomplete Everything

Jason Calcanis talks about the new thing this week, AutoGPT, in the AI transformation.
Autocomplete coding makes programmers 5-10X productivity.
A programmer replicated the Floppy Bird game in one hour.
Describing the anxiety and pain points for artists and other jobs that are immediately at risk.
Prompt Engineering – Making the Right Wishes of the AI Genies
An animal wrangler is now a highly paid prompt engineer. Wolfram explains that people who are good a getting the right behaviors out of things they really do not understand are good at prompt engineering.
We are still exploring what it will take to become great prompt engineers.
