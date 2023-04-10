ChatGPT AI Projected to Impact Over 300 Million Jobs and World GDP

Goldman Sachs has an analysis that ChatGPT and other generative AI could spark a productivity boom that could automate 25% of jobs in North America and Europe and raise annual global GDP by 7% over a 10-year period. The new AI could lift productivity growth by 1.5 percentage points over a 10-year period.

This is the medium AI disruption scenario out of eight scenarios. If AI is better than expected in the base case then the impact could be twice as big. There are other less impactful scenarios. However, none of the scenarios have less than 40% of jobs have partial or full automation. The minimum scenarios are for big impacts to lawyers, admininstrative work, software and media and entertainment.

The Goldman scenarios are that AI will not be embodied in humanoid robots. Manual jobs are a bigger share of employment in the developing world. Their estimate are that about a fifth of work could be done by AI — or about 300mn full-time jobs across big economies.

Nextbigfuture has covered that Sanctuary AI has already had a test deployment of humanoid robots in a retail store in Canada. Tesla is moving to mass produce the humanoid Teslabot and use it in factories. The humanoid robot and self driving cars and self driving trucks would impact the manual labor jobs.

Shifts in workflows triggered by the Chatgpt-like advances could expose the equivalent of 300 million full-time jobs to automation. Lawyers and administrative staff would be among those at greatest risk of becoming redundant. They calculate that roughly two-thirds of jobs in the US and Europe are exposed to some degree of AI automation, based on data on the tasks typically performed in thousands of occupations.

“We figured out how to make humans scale,” Emad Mostaque, founder and CEO of Stability AI, told an audience at Goldman Sachs 2023 Disruptive Technology Symposium in London. Mostaque says 41% of all new software code on GitHub is now AI-generated. Mostaque offered several predictions about the impact that AI will soon have on business and society — with change coming in entertainment, education, medicine and of course the IT industry itself. “This is massively disruptive for media,” Mostaque said. It has become possible to imagine an AI-generated new season of Game of Thrones. “You’ll see the entire cost structure of media creation, video game creation and others change dramatically.”

Traditional AI was already expected to have far-reaching implications for the global enterprise software, healthcare and financial services industries, according to a separate report from Goldman Sachs Research.

Generative AI can streamline business workflows, automate routine tasks and give rise to a new generation of business applications.

Software companies are already arming their product portfolios with new generative AI offerings. Software-as-a-service firms, for example, are using it to open opportunities for upselling and cross-selling product and increasing their customer retention and expansion, the authors note.

Businesses can leverage generative AI for growth:

1) through new production and application releases,

2) by charging premiums for AI-integrated offerings, and

3) by increasing prices over time as existing products are supplemented with AI-enabled features and prove their value to customers.

Added up, GS Research estimates the total addressable market for generative AI software to be $150 billion, compared with $685 billion for the global software industry.

Improved AI tools will be developed and layered into existing software packages and technology platforms. Businesses across the economy will benefit from enhancing office productivity and sales efforts, to the design of buildings and manufactured parts, to improving patient diagnosis in healthcare settings, to detecting cyber fraud.