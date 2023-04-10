China Has 91 Military Planes and 12 Ships in Military Exercise Simulating Attack on Taiwan

China’s PLA’s Eastern Theater Command announced the end of a large military exercise today. Taiwan’s R.O.C. Armed Forces will continue to keep a close watch on PLA’s movements 24/7 and act accordingly.
On Monday, China’s Navy had 11 ships and 70 PLA aircraft near Taiwan and about 35 of the planes crossed the median line (halfway point) of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s self-declared Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). Yesterday, eight warships and 71 planes were detected near Taiwan, 45 of which entered the ADIZ, the island’s Ministry of Defense said.
Both China and Taiwan have ships and planes in the area.
35 of the detected aircraft(SU-30*8, J-11*4, J-10*6, J-16*8, TB-001 UCAV, Y-9EW, Y-8 ASW, J-15*4, CH-4 UCAV, KJ-500 AEW&C) had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s southwest and southeast ADIZ, flight paths as illustrated.
70 PLA aircraft and 11 vessels were detected by 16:00(UTC+8) April 9th. 35 of the detected aircraft had crossed northern, central, and southern median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered our southwest ADIZ. pic.twitter.com/PitgcyfjPI
#ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and tasked our assets to respond these provocative activities.
Air defense units of #ROCArmedForces remain on high alert for contingencies, steadfastly maintaining their posts 24/7, showing that we can and we will defend our skies. And we will never give up our beliefs. pic.twitter.com/cLXbVrcblE
91 PLA aircraft and 12 vessels were detected by 18:00(UTC+8) on April 10th. 54 of the detected aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered our SW & SE ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and tasked our assets to respond. pic.twitter.com/iFjSCq9gJX
Nextbigfuture Military Analysis of Taiwan VS China
Taiwan is an island with mostly mountains. Taiwan’s bases and defenses are built into the Mountains. Large conventional missiles and bombs cannot penetrate more about 3 meters.
Bombers carrying 2000-pound or heavier bombs will be slower moving and will need to have air defenses mostly destroyed to be deployed. Mountains are hard rock. This means they would be on the low end of these crater sizes for hitting dirt or rock targets. Usually the diameter of a crater is about 5 to 7 times more than the depth. A 12-meter-wide crater hitting rock would be about 2 meters deep.
The PL12 and PL7 missiles in China’s fighter planes are for shooting down other planes and bombers. China would need to use heavy bombs in their H-6 and other bombers. China’s bombs are mainly up to 1000 lbs and some 2000 lb bombs with freefall, laser or GPS guidance.
China’s H-6K bomber can carry one 30 feet long, weighs 21,600 pounds large bomb similar to the US MOAB. It would be a slow-moving bomber trying to drop one big bomb at a time.
Any air campaign to degrade Taiwan’s defenses would take weeks. The world stock markets would crash on the first day of true hostilities of actual fighting or blockade. Hundreds of missiles and bombs would explode against the dirt and rock and do NOTHING to the planes and missiles in the caves.
Arguments about why invading Taiwan is a bad idea will never make it to Xi’s desk. His advisers will tell him what he wants to hear—that it can be done.
Not sure if the CCP and PLA have a sane understanding that invading Taiwan eventually lead to civil conflict in China.
I’m sure that China is not going to engage in some kind of honorable duel of forces.
If anything:
China is going to warcrime all over that place and sift through the charred ruins with its increasingly formidable hypersonic missile arsenal DF-17s etc. (at least after mid-decade), then they will thermobaric the populated and surface military areas. They have no interest in maintaining and managing a hostile population. They don’t care what the World thinks. They want the tech. They want to erase the history. They want to claim the south pacific out to (and be vaguely threatening to) Japan and the Philippines – even Guam.
If that’s the case, Taiwan’s only respite would be a reverse-Bay-of-Pigs. Threaten China’s population centres 10-1 with a limited nuclear ‘exchange’. Of all the nuclear hot-spot conflict areas – eastern europe, india-pakistan, iran (c’mon you know they have’em)-israel, this was the one I thought least likely.
…and the worst part, after the 2025 Taiwan Holocaust — it will only be an 8 – 10-year news cycle, a heavy international finger-wagging and ‘sanctions’ period, and a massive departure of all western-aligned foreign firms — then will it be, in 2035, that Apple will open its first post-‘the troubles’ era store, fast food will re-emerge, and embassies wil re-open. China won’t even lose its seat on the Security Council during the entire time. MAD is the only way.
Mutually Assured, only without the Destruction, thanks! xD That’s the only way.
They will need much more than 91 planes and 12 ships to take Taiwan.
Hey Brian, how about those evil Chinese eh? How dare they negotiate peace between the Iranians and the Saudis? And what more, China is now facilitating negotiations between the Houthis and the Saudi/Yemenis and Saudi and Syrians as well! The nerve of the Chinese!
Imagine a Middle East breaking out in peace? How then will the Military Industrial complex prosper when there is nobody to sell weapons to? Ah I guess we’ll just have to look south of the border again. 1980s style funding of contras in South America …
Encroaching on Taiwan.
Encroaching on Philippines
Encroaching on Vietnam
Encroaching on Indonesia
Encroaching on India
Yea. So peaceful. All this peace. Nevermind they stand to benefit from the oil from the Arabs and have a reason for brokering a peace deal.
This is the same country that invaded Vietnam just to show them who was boss in SE Asia. At least the US was there to support South Vietnam, with a coalition.
The entire might of NATO cannot beat a private army in Ukraine! How well will they fare against the might of China?
LOL what? Entire might of NATO?
Chinese fire drills are hilarious.