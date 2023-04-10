China Has 91 Military Planes and 12 Ships in Military Exercise Simulating Attack on Taiwan

China’s PLA’s Eastern Theater Command announced the end of a large military exercise today. Taiwan’s R.O.C. Armed Forces will continue to keep a close watch on PLA’s movements 24/7 and act accordingly.

On Monday, China’s Navy had 11 ships and 70 PLA aircraft near Taiwan and about 35 of the planes crossed the median line (halfway point) of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s self-declared Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). Yesterday, eight warships and 71 planes were detected near Taiwan, 45 of which entered the ADIZ, the island’s Ministry of Defense said.

Both China and Taiwan have ships and planes in the area.

35 of the detected aircraft(SU-30*8, J-11*4, J-10*6, J-16*8, TB-001 UCAV, Y-9EW, Y-8 ASW, J-15*4, CH-4 UCAV, KJ-500 AEW&C) had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwest and southeast ADIZ, flight paths as illustrated. — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) April 10, 2023

70 PLA aircraft and 11 vessels were detected by 16:00(UTC+8) April 9th. 35 of the detected aircraft had crossed northern, central, and southern median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered our southwest ADIZ. pic.twitter.com/PitgcyfjPI — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) April 9, 2023

#ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and tasked our assets to respond these provocative activities. — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) April 9, 2023

Air defense units of #ROCArmedForces remain on high alert for contingencies, steadfastly maintaining their posts 24/7, showing that we can and we will defend our skies. And we will never give up our beliefs. pic.twitter.com/cLXbVrcblE — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) April 10, 2023

91 PLA aircraft and 12 vessels were detected by 18:00(UTC+8) on April 10th. 54 of the detected aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered our SW & SE ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and tasked our assets to respond. pic.twitter.com/iFjSCq9gJX — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) April 10, 2023

Nextbigfuture Military Analysis of Taiwan VS China

Taiwan is an island with mostly mountains. Taiwan’s bases and defenses are built into the Mountains. Large conventional missiles and bombs cannot penetrate more about 3 meters.

Bombers carrying 2000-pound or heavier bombs will be slower moving and will need to have air defenses mostly destroyed to be deployed. Mountains are hard rock. This means they would be on the low end of these crater sizes for hitting dirt or rock targets. Usually the diameter of a crater is about 5 to 7 times more than the depth. A 12-meter-wide crater hitting rock would be about 2 meters deep.

The PL12 and PL7 missiles in China’s fighter planes are for shooting down other planes and bombers. China would need to use heavy bombs in their H-6 and other bombers. China’s bombs are mainly up to 1000 lbs and some 2000 lb bombs with freefall, laser or GPS guidance.

China’s H-6K bomber can carry one 30 feet long, weighs 21,600 pounds large bomb similar to the US MOAB. It would be a slow-moving bomber trying to drop one big bomb at a time.

Any air campaign to degrade Taiwan’s defenses would take weeks. The world stock markets would crash on the first day of true hostilities of actual fighting or blockade. Hundreds of missiles and bombs would explode against the dirt and rock and do NOTHING to the planes and missiles in the caves.